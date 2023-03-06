Mindshare North America CEO Amanda Richman Steps Down

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Mindshare North America CEO Amanda Richman is leaving the media agency, effective immediately. It is unclear what prompted her sudden departure.

Employees learned of the leadership change via an email sent today by Mindshare global CEO Adam Gerhart. Adweek obtained a copy of the email, whose subject was simply, “Leadership change at Mindshare North America.”

“While we are disappointed to see her go, we are grateful for the contributions she made to our company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” it read in part.

A Mindshare spokesperson confirmed the change to Adweek but declined to comment further on the news. Richman had been Mindshare’s North America CEO for almost two years, after succeeding Gerhart when he ascended to his current role.

Gerhart and McDonald seek a new CEO

The email assured Mindshare employees that the remaining leadership team has the “knowledge and experience” to lead the company in Richman’s absence. It confirms those leaders are now searching for a new chief executive.

Gerhart and GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald are assuming interim leadership responsibilities and signed off on the email to employees.

Richman took the North America CEO role at Mindshare in 2021. Before that, she had a long career as a practitioner within Time Warner Inc. and later at MRM Worldwide. She eventually led Wavemaker in the U.S., and was president of investment, activation and PMX innovation at Starcom.

During her time at Mindshare, the agency won the Discover Media review. Also, last year, it reached the top of COMvergence’s new business rankings list.