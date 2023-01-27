Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

IPG-owned agency network McCann Worldgroup has announced a restructuring of its leadership with Daryl Lee, set to become global chief executive officer as Chris Macdonald steps down. It will include the merger of the post of chief creative officer across McCann Worldgroup and McCann to create one global position.

The move to merge the most senior creative roles is due to Alex Lopez, global president and CCO of McCann Worldgroup’s decision to leave the company.

The new role will place more of a focus on McCann’s advertising to create “greater collaboration” across the network with an announcement about who will take the dual role set to be made “in due course.”

“As the CCO role shifts to one focused more on traditional advertising in their daily work, I am stepping aside to allow someone to take over who will bring the same passion to the job as I did,” Lopez said in a statement.

Other leadership changes include Suzanne Powers, global president and chief strategy officer, becoming the chair of FutureBrand and global chief product officer for McCann Worldgroup. She will aim to elevate both creative and strategic product excellence, innovation and thought leadership across the network.

Kate MacNevin, global chair and CEO of MRM, will become chief operating officer of McCann Worldgroup while retaining her role in leading the agency. Nannette Dufour will add the responsibilities of global chief sustainability officer to her current role as global chief client officer.

Meanwhile, Harjot Singh, global CSO for McCann, will take on the same role for Worldgroup.

“Clients need connected solutions to their brand and marketing challenges, which requires us to work fluidly across agency lines to deliver ideas that are powered by our collective creativity,” Lee said in a statement.