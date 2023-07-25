Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Safe sex brand Durex has extended its relationship with McCann Worldgroup, which will become its global brand lead and see it tasked with the development of a new marketing communications model and brand ecosystem.

The task will be led by MRM, which already worked with the Reckitt-owned brand in the U.S., while growing its remit across Europe as well. Havas London previously worked with Durex prior to VaynerMedia London’s appointment in 2021, and will continue to work with the brand in other parts of the world.

A team across MRM U.K. and McCann London’s strategy and creative offering will work with agencies from McCann Worldgroup in Germany, France and Italy to offer brand guidance and local activations guided by the Durex brand playbook.

“Our partnership with Durex is born out of our client-centric approach,” Rikke Wichmann-Bruun, CEO of MRM UK, said in a statement. “Our starting point is always the client’s business objective, around which we build an agency-agnostic, bespoke, integrated, agile agency and client team, seamlessly collaborating with other agency partners.”

McCann Worldgroup already works with other parts of the Reckitt brand portfolio, including Lysol and Enfamil, while McCann London works with Nurofen and Dettol.

Ioana Filip, chief creative officer for MRM UK, added; “A powerful brand, a brave client, a category that plays such a meaningful role in people’s lives—what an amazing creative opportunity for us to create brand work that moves culture. There’s only a handful of brands out there that are present in people’s most pleasurable moments, but at the same time save lives, stand against biases, and open meaningful intimate conversations across countries and cultures. Durex is right there at the top of that list.”

Recently, VaynerMedia London has been developing social media-led campaigns for Durex in the U.K. and U.S., including last summer when it released #FitMatters, which informed people about using a correctly fitting condom.