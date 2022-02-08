Leadership & Talent

McCann Names New German Leadership Team as CEO Ruber Iglesias Leaves

He will be replaced by Jan-Phillipp Jahn as CEO of McCann and Ulrich Saeuberlich as CEO of MRM

By Stephen Lepitak

McCann Worldgroup has named a new German leadership team for both McCann and MRM following the departure of Ruber Iglesias.

