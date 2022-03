San Diego’s Raindrop Agency knows how to grab an audience. The shop made that evident with its first big spot for soap brand Dr. Squatch. By balancing a winking sense of humor with easily digestible content and delivering it in a fun and bingeable way, Raindrop found success in a long-form ad—nearly five minutes—which has clocked in with over 170 million views on YouTube alone since it was released in 2020.