Making the Business Case for Creativity

Upwork had an awareness problem. The freelancing platform had been around since 2013, but it didn’t have wide recognition in the industry. Along came agency Alto with a creative idea based on the fact that the old ways of working were dead, using a zombified CEO to drive home the point.

“This Is How We Work Now” features the dead CEO, Jack, singing about how his ways shouldn’t be the ways of the future. The epic ad, and its many iterations, jacked up awareness of the company.