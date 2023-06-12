Cannes Lions

Making the Business Case for Creativity

Upwork's and Tinder’s big swings prove that well-executed creative most reliably reaps rewards

Upwork found success with its 'This Is How We Work Now' campaign, featuring a zombified CEO. Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Upwork had an awareness problem. The freelancing platform had been around since 2013, but it didn’t have wide recognition in the industry. Along came agency Alto with a creative idea based on the fact that the old ways of working were dead, using a zombified CEO to drive home the point.

This Is How We Work Now” features the dead CEO, Jack, singing about how his ways shouldn’t be the ways of the future. The epic ad, and its many iterations, jacked up awareness of the company.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles