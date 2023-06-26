Leaders from Colgate, TikTok, Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC.
When Procter & Gamble approached Hannah Fishman’s agency to put together a Pride campaign, she was not interested in tying self-disclosure to a timeline. Directing a room full of senior Grey Group executives away from safely spotlighting another linear coming out story, the ECD pointed to a universal experience across the LGBTQ+ community that had yet to be neatly articulated in media: “the pause.”
“I take this for granted because it’s my reality, but I told a room full of really senior folks that I actually come out more than once a day,” said Fishman, now CCO of London-based agency The&Partnership,...