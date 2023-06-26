Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LGBTQ+ Professionals Are Rewriting the Coming Out Narrative

Leaders outgrow isolated requests for tolerance by painting identity as a professional advantage

laptop with lgbtq+ sticker on it
Leaders catalyze self-disclosure at work by linking queer perspectives to creativity. Tara McCormack, Come Out To Work
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

 

When Procter & Gamble approached Hannah Fishman’s agency to put together a Pride campaign, she was not interested in tying self-disclosure to a timeline. Directing a room full of senior Grey Group executives away from safely spotlighting another linear coming out story, the ECD pointed to a universal experience across the LGBTQ+ community that had yet to be neatly articulated in media: “the pause.” 

“I take this for granted because it’s my reality, but I told a room full of really senior folks that I actually come out more than once a day,” said Fishman, now CCO of London-based agency The&Partnership,...

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

