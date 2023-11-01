Lessons Learned

Troubled by Lack of Diversity, Kara Elyse Henderson Founded Her Own Shop

Mindful Media aims to solve the problems that its founder witnessed as talent

Kara Elyse Henderson
Kara Elyse Henderson founded Mindful Media. Mindful Media
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

Subscribe to Adweek’s Europe News Update for trending news, inspiring creativity and strategic insights every Thursday.

In 2019, while attending grad school at the University of Texas at Austin, Kara Elyse Henderson was modeling on the side for extra income.

Hired to be the face of well-known and well-loved local brands, Henderson, who is Black, began to realize a disconnect: The decision-makers on these projects weren’t reflective of the diversity she saw every day on campus. Instead, they were almost always white, and mostly men.

“Most of the people who were behind the camera, who’d been selected for these opportunities, did not look like me,” Henderson said.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles