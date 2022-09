Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton is making changes at the top. Longtime CEO Josh McCall will transition to chairman while Bill Davies and Craig Millon will share chief executive duties as the agency’s first global co-presidents in its 83-year history.