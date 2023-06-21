Issa Rae's Inclusive Ad Agency Fête Opens for Business

Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

CANNES, France—Issa Rae has a knack for turning projects into major opportunities for marginalized talent to work in show business. Among them is her media, entertainment and production business Hoorae Media. Now she’s entering the advertising business.

The actress, writer, producer and comedian is launching a brand marketing division within Hoorae called Fête.

Announcing the news at Cannes Lions Festival. Rae told Adweek Fête’s launch represents what her business has set out to achieve since day one: disrupting the status quo in media and entertainment, while creating a pipeline of opportunity for diverse talent and helping brands build multicultural, aspirational campaigns in the process.

“We saw a need within our company and across our partners for greater marketing integrations that Fête will bring to the table,” Rae said.”We look forward to providing an unparalleled experience that will be reflective of our communities, center Black women and further strengthen our partnerships.”

The name Fête (which translates to “party” in French) was selected as an homage to Issa Rae’s francophone roots, encapsulating the celebration of culture and creativity that the business will stand for.

Creativity, cultural influence and reach

Monique Francis, Hoorae’s recently appointed head of marketing said the team recognized it could improve its own partnerships with brands by offering marketing in tandem with its existing services. She said Fête will serve as an “entry point” for all brand partnerships across the company, bringing strategic guidance and synergy to all our divisions under the Hoorae banner.

“We recognized we could improve our own partnerships with brands by leaning into marketing expertise, so we are delivering on value to our partners as much as they are delivering on value to us,” she said.

Based out of LA, the company currently has a core small team that will be scaled up as partnerships are cemented. It will continue to work with existing partners and court new ones.

The founding vision is to collaborate with smaller Black-owned businesses that have the expertise but not always the opportunity to work on larger brand initiatives. Rae also wants to support young Black creatives and marketers in this field, as she has in entertainment.

The Emmy-award winning, in-demand creative (who co-created and starred in HBO’s Insecure) has carried her mission of inclusion through brand partnerships geared towards young, underrepresented talent working with the likes of American Express, clothing brand Madewell and PepsiCo.

In December 2022, Hoorae Media partnered with Walmart to launch the Black and Unlimited Digital Development Program. This provided nine Instagram and TikTok content with a $10,000 stipend meant to offset racial pay inequities.

The agency launch comes as creators and entertainers are increasingly throwing their hat in the advertising ring.

Earlier in June, pro-athlete turned actor Terry Crewes launched his own ad shop, Super Serious, with Matt O’Rourke, an alum of McCann and Deutsch who previously worked on Old Spice and Paul Sutton, formerly of Circus Maximus and Crispin Porter + Bogusky.