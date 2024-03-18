Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

Tonies, an interactive audio platform for children, has named creative business Anomaly as its agency of record to support its global growth ambitions.

Tonies creates audio-based story boxes that allow parents and children to download child-safe audio. The company has now sold over 5.7 million Tonieboxes and 72 million Tonies figures that help power the audio system, which is designed to help children play and learn independently. It has licensing deals to feature characters and IP from various Disney movies as well as the Care Bears, Enid Blyton, DC and Marvel superheroes and Paw Patrol, among many more.

Anomaly Berlin will be tasked with developing a cohesive upstream brand positioning strategy—from packaging to brand design, global communications and product launches. This will aim to go beyond an advertising approach to elevate the Tonies portfolio and drive brand, product and content to aid global growth. Tonies boxes are sold in over 100 countries including the brand’s home region of DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) as well as in the French, U.K. and U.S. markets, with the content portfolio totaling over 770 figurines. The brand now wants to expand to Australia, too.

“A category leader pushes the boundaries; it doesn’t copy. So as new products enter the market and as we expand our offering, we are excited to push the Tonies brand to make space for all the things to come, whilst making sure our experiences always live up to our brand promise,” said Shelly Sundag, head of global brand for Tonies.

Tonies previously worked with German creative agency David+Martin on an advertising-driven brand building strategy.

Speaking to ADWEEK, toy, gaming and retail innovation expert Valarie Vacante praised the company’s ability to leverage familiar IP that has already earned the trust of kids, parents and families.

In addition, Vacante said, “the price point is affordable and accessible considering other connected tech-driven experiences on the market.”

She also cited the prediction that connected play is forecast to become a $24.1 billion market by 2028, according to a report released last year by Markets and Markets.

“For toy brands like Tonies and of all sizes, that means making joyful, simple experiences online, in-store and upon arrival,” she added.