Media agencies sometimes stumble upon audience data significant enough to impact product strategy.

To advertise its HomeHawk security camera, Panasonic was working with Robert Douglas and Boris Litvinov, two former Dentsu Media leaders who together founded the full-service agency Left Off Madison.

The agency team relied on market research company MRI-Simmons’ audience data, intending to find probable home security device buyers and place them in an audience segment. But after scrutinizing the data, they discovered something surprising: Tropical fish and reptile owners were buying the product and mounting the security camera on tank walls to observe the animals.

Douglas and Litvinov collaborated with social media influencers in the tropical pet community to create content and test how well it performed relative to home security content.

“It did far better than ‘watch your backyard or front yard’ stuff. And the fish tanks were the first ones out of the gate that just killed it, for like a year,” Douglas said. “To the point where now, Panasonic is taking the same device, putting it in a new box—whether it has graphics on the outside of reptiles, fish and stuff like that—and going to sell it into Costco [or] Petco,” he added.





Panasonic pivoted its social strategy based on the new audience data. Instagram

Sometimes brands make the wrong assumptions about who to target. Only 42% of brand marketers actually know their audience’s basic demographics, such as their gender or location, according to a 2022 HubSpot survey of more than 1,200 marketers.

Years ago, it could be common for advertising agencies to focus on market research and intelligence. Now, it’s more common that brands approach agencies with a project brief, target personas and a strategic vision already in mind. That approach can make it hard for agencies to offer more to clients than just execution.

“Agencies have a rich heritage as innovation partners, helping brands identify and solve business problems,” said Jay Pattisall, principal analyst at Forrester Research. “An important element of that counsel was marketing research and consumer intelligence. Grey Advertising invented Downy for Procter & Gamble when the agency discovered an unmet need for a fabric softener through its focus groups.

“That type of consumer-centric innovation is part of the DNA of agencies, and the reason data sciences, intelligence and AI are fundamental to today’s agency playing the innovation and business partner role.”

Today, media agencies usually have data analysis skills that can help product teams. They are often the shops responsible for parsing audience segmentation data. That’s why some of them, like Left Off Madison, approach their work with a degree of skepticism.

“We never trust anything that a client gives us,” Douglas said. The small agency leaders pore over data to look for the unexpected using well-known tools like MRI-Simmons to dissect audience segments, of their own proprietary tools.

Campaign data as a market intelligence tool

Their findings don’t always impact product strategy and design, but often inform messaging and strategy enough to save clients money.

“A lot of times like marketers—I’ll be honest—it’s like they go through gut instinct,” said Paula Connard, evp and chief personalization officer at Horizon Media who developed the media agency’s blu audience management platform. Horizon Media once had a client in the retail industry that was sure targeting a specific audience was crucial to a successful activation. Data analysis proved the client was wrong.

“It’s always a little scary to go to a client and tell them what they thought was incorrect, and [that you] have actual data to prove it. … They could have been going down a route of creating custom content, landing pages… all that production work that might not [have been] the best use of their dollars,” Connard added.

Sara Owens, svp of analytics and data science at Media Matters Worldwide, helped the DTC meat-delivery company ButcherBox reach a similar conclusion. The brand aspired to reach consumers who used platforms like Instacart or Shipt to order grocery delivery, when Owens and her team found that ButcherBox customers were more likely to be quality-obsessed foodies than to seek out convenient online options.

“If they’re really concerned with quality, they don’t want an Instacart driver picking out their produce from the grocery store. But they’ll buy something like ButcherBox because the quality is inherent in the product,” Owens said.

Headphones for hip-hop enthusiasts on the green

Left Off Madison found more data that led to yet another audience discovery for Panasonic.

While compiling a segment of working professionals, the agency found evidence that Panasonic’s Technics headphones would resonate with golfers. That was a surprising discovery, given the common belief that golfers hail from older generations and aren’t as likely as young people to invest in new consumer technology. But it turns out that golfer demographics are evolving as younger people, and specifically hip-hop fans, are embracing the sport.

“It’s not your dad [or] your grandfather’s golf anymore. It’s a lot of young people. A lot of people from the NBA, the NFL [are] all playing golf now,” Douglas said.

The data also suggested that these younger golfers usually avoid digital ads, nudging the brand and agency toward experiential activations and tournament sponsorships.

“Our competitors are Apple, Samsung, Sony [and] Bose. I mean, huge players with really large marketing budgets. The reality is that we need to use data in order to discover these more niche audiences where we can actually get some traction,” said Michelle Esgar, director of marketing and experience at Panasonic Consumer Electronics.

Panasonic’s North America marketing team had to persuade its product and engineering-oriented global leaders to experiment with the audience.

“When you say something like, ‘We want to target golfers,’ the first [thing people say is], ‘But these headphones aren’t designed for playing golf. That’s not their purpose, necessarily,'” Esgar said.

Strategy pivots are especially hard to execute at global brands that require permission to experiment. But once Esgar’s team put assets in market, a sales bump proved the agency was right.

“There are groups internally who, originally, made us jump through hoops trying to talk about that audience and now are coming to me saying, ‘Well, we need to be primary sponsors of the PGA Tour,'” Esgar said.