Various reports over the past year have made it clear that new business at agencies is changing. R3 found agencies are pitching more for smaller projects and scopes. RSW/US uncovered a backslide in the ease of small and midsize agencies winning business. Agencies overall are navigating clients’ smaller budgets, forcing many to fill up their pipelines more than maybe comfortable.

At the center of all these changes within an agency are new business professionals. After completing a study over the summer about compensation for new biz pros, NBZ Partner has a second wave that dives into how agencies incentivize that group to produce not just more but better sales leads for agencies, as well as myriad other factors that agency growth leaders are and should be evaluated on.