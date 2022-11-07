The signs for recession are here: Consumers and corporations alike are already tightening their budgets, economic growth has slowed, stock markets have tumbled in 2022 and inflation continues to remain high due to global conflicts, disrupted supply chains and elevated gas prices.

The 4A’s invited Adweek to a lunch with CEOs across the industry landscape to talk about some of the most pressing topics in the industry, but how to navigate a recession as an agency leader dominated the first third of the 75-minute conversation.