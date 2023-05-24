Here's What It's Like to Win a Cannes Lion

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is fast approaching.

The festival, which has been running since 1954, has long championed global creative excellence. But over the years, the festival along the French Riviera has evolved into a gathering of global thought leaders in marketing, advertising, media and technology. It’s a place where deals get done among brands, agencies, buyers, platforms, tech providers and, in recent years, creators and influencers.

Adweek will be there once again to provide content and context to the week. This year, the theme of our Abroad in Cannes series will be the Business Case for Creativity. Learn more about what we’ve got planned.

But it all starts and ends with honoring the best in creative work. Here’s a taste of what winning a Cannes Lion is all about from Adweek’s coverage of the final night awards show over the past several years.