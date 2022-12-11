Innovation is always top of mind for agencies—and for Adweek. After listening to the agencies community, Adweek made several changes to its Agency of the Year awards program to better reflect the top agencies across the landscape.
In past years, Adweek has honored four agencies for global, U.S., international and breakthrough categories. To make the awards more inclusive for shops of all shapes and sizes, Adweek added three more awards to highlight small agencies under 100 employees, midsize agencies from 101-250 employees and multicultural agencies.