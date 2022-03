Havas Group announced its annual revenue today, with the numbers trending up by 10.8% at $2.735 million (2.341 million euros). Net revenue in 2021 was $2.615 million (2.238 million euros), up 9.2% compared to 2020, while organic growth in 2021 was up 10.4% from 2020. Fourth quarter numbers were also strong, as Havas Group boasted organic growth in net revenues up 9.3%.