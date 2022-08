The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Grey has appointed Laura Visco to the role of chief creative officer (CCO) for its global accounts. Arriving from 72andSunny Amsterdam, where she was executive creative director, Visco will also join the creative leadership team of OpenX—the bespoke agency WPP is building for The Coca-Cola company.