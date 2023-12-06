Dentsu Americas Names New Media, Strategy and Client Executives

After weathering numerous structural changes over the past two years, Dentsu is expanding its leadership team in the Americas.

It’s named Sean Reardon CEO of the media practice, a role that’s gone unfilled since Doug Rozen exited the company in August. Annette Warring also joins as the region’s chief client officer, and Ryan McHardy as its chief strategy officer.

The hires follow Michael Komsinski’s ascension to CEO of Dentsu Americas. Having previously led Merkle, Komsinski’s appointment symbolizes the company’s commitment to scale integration of its Merkury data product, the tool media buyers can use to research, identify and reach the right audiences.

In June 2022, Dentsu consolidated its creative brands and formed Dentsu Creative, and by September of that year, Wendy Clark, Dentsu International CEO, departed. Fred Levron, its global chief creative officer, then departed this March. This summer, the holding company announced its new One Dentsu Operating Model that emphasizes top-down global leadership, and announced Komsinski’s elevated position. By hiring Reardon, Warring and McHardy, Dentsu is solidifying an Americas leadership structure that can support new business growth in the region, underpinned with a data-centric mentality.

“Clients will see an increased focus from all of our leaders to drive growth, market share and business results,” Komsinski told Adweek in an email.

Data chops, and more client centricity

On Jan. 16, Reardon will officially step up to lead Dentsu Media’s three agencies—a network more than 3,900 employees large that spans the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Reardon was U.S. and global CEO of MiQ, a large programmatic media firm. Before that, he led three Publicis agencies—Zenith Media USA, Moxie and MRY.

“I think the timing of these changes have created a pretty fortuitous situation for me,” Reardon told Adweek, adding, “I’m coming into a company that’s done the hard yards, and I think it’s now ready to go out and execute. That’s what 2024 is going to be all about.”

Warring, who will begin on Jan. 1, previously led Dentsu Canada and oversaw one of the holding company’s largest integrated clients. She will lead a team focused on building consistent customer experiences for Dentsu Americas clients.

McHardy began his role on Nov.15, having come from McCann, where he was an evp and head of business strategy. Like Reardon and Warring, McHardy is focusing on growth initiatives, particularly for Dentsu Americas’ integrated clients. He leads an integrated strategy team that will push clients toward critical thinking and novel ideas.

Now: Fewer changes, more growth

Growth is a significant focus for the leaders. “Each is backed by the support of our brands, markets and one another … they’re accountable to their clients and me as the regional leader,” Komsinski said.

It was important that the region’s new leaders support the Merkury product’s relaunch, the CEO confirmed. But that was secondary, he said, to their shared understanding of the broader marketing funnel and how to make sure Dentsu’s strategy is in line with clients’ goals.

“The ability to actually recognize the promise of the digital era is best fulfilled through data, and I just don’t see anyone able to compete with what we have,” Reardon said.

Consolidation is common, especially within holding companies, which are simplifying their offerings to make things easier for clients and eliminate staffing redundancies. Dentsu has no plans to consolidate the agencies that make up its media practice, though. Those agencies, Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X, will remain differentiated, Komsinski and Reardon said.

“It is critical that I support Carat—not just Dentsu Media … That I support iProspect, that I support Dentsu X, and that we leverage what makes all of them unique,” Reardon added.

Now, with a new corporate structure and leadership in place to support it, Dentsu Americas can finally focus on executing its growth strategy.