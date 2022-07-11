Creative

Chicago Portfolio School Executive Director Calls Start of Semester 'Messy and Irresponsible'

The program is allegedly behind on payments and operating with 4 instructors for 50 students

Chicago Portfolio School logo
The school plans to teach 50 students with 4 instructors this quarter. Chicago Portfolio School
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

1 min ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

The Chicago Portfolio School, one of the biggest creative pipelines in the city, is leaving students and instructors in the dark ahead of its summer session. The for-profit organization, which charges students upwards of $19,300 per year, has collected tuition checks without providing complete scheduling for a semester scheduled to start today, according to several students and instructors Adweek spoke with.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Pete Davidson speaking on a stage with his arms spread wide
AdFreak

Pete Davidson Loans His Face (and Other Parts) to Manscaped as Its Newest Partner

By Shannon Miller

Mergers & Acquisitions

Twitter to Employees on Elon Musk Drama: Mum’s the Word

By David Cohen

LimeWire ad shows two kids downloading music in the early 2000s
Media

LimeWire Is Back—but Not the Way You Remember It

By Brittaney Kiefer

Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Our Places Chat Theme

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

Why a CMO-CFO Alliance Is a Crucial Piece of the Digital Transformation Puzzle

By Courtney Rose

A Marketer’s Playbook for the 2022 Holidays

By Meta

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix