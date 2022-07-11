How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
The Chicago Portfolio School, one of the biggest creative pipelines in the city, is leaving students and instructors in the dark ahead of its summer session. The for-profit organization, which charges students upwards of $19,300 per year, has collected tuition checks without providing complete scheduling for a semester scheduled to start today, according to several students and instructors Adweek spoke with.