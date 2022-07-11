How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

The Chicago Portfolio School, one of the biggest creative pipelines in the city, is leaving students and instructors in the dark ahead of its summer session. The for-profit organization, which charges students upwards of $19,300 per year, has collected tuition checks without providing complete scheduling for a semester scheduled to start today, according to several students and instructors Adweek spoke with.