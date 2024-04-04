Off the Clock

CBX's Rick Barrack Doesn't Just Collect Corvettes—He's Also a Master Judge

The chief creative officer is driven by excellence on and off the road

Rick Barrack with corvette
'You can't drive a fast car and not have a good time,' Barrack said. Jeremy Cliff Automotive Photography
Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

The night before his 16th birthday, Rick Barrack camped out at the DMV in Louisville, Ky., to get his driver’s license first thing in the morning. The eagerness to get behind the wheel of his prized silver-and-red 1979 Chevrolet Camaro didn’t end there—he was pulled over for speeding on the very first drive. “That was quite the christening of my first automobile,” he laughed.

His enthusiasm for cars was “in my DNA from a very early age,” he said.

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the April 2, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine.

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

