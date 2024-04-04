The night before his 16th birthday, Rick Barrack camped out at the DMV in Louisville, Ky., to get his driver’s license first thing in the morning. The eagerness to get behind the wheel of his prized silver-and-red 1979 Chevrolet Camaro didn’t end there—he was pulled over for speeding on the very first drive. “That was quite the christening of my first automobile,” he laughed.