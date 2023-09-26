Lemon. The Uncola. The Man in the Hathaway Shirt. You Deserve a Break Today. Just Do It. Got Milk?

Those are just some of the big ideas that have inspired consumers over the last 80 years. Without them, modern advertisers wouldn’t have a compass for their own journeys.

In a 1972 article called How to Create Advertising That Sells, ad icon David Ogilvy stated: “Unless your advertising is built on a big idea, it will pass like a ship in the night.”

Ogilvy was one of the original big idea guys, and his work for Schweppes, Hathaway, Rolls-Royce and other brands helped him and his fellow Mad Men transform the global advertising industry by putting forth smart ideas that spoke to human truths.

With