Bed Bath & Beyond, now a fully online retailer, is launching its comeback campaign today, helmed by independent creative agency Arts & Letters.

Brand and agency are partnering for the first time to produce the work. The integrated campaign, called “An Icon Returns,” includes a mix of out-of-home, print, digital and film spots. The agency refers to its omnichannel infrastructure as the “Beyond” brand platform, an integrated marketing format the brand can mirror for future activations.

“Very rarely is there something out there that people are so familiar with, but also excited to see in a totally different way,” Charles Hodges, Arts & Letters founder and executive creative director, told Adweek.

Bed Bath & Beyond is “coming back in an entirely new way with an idea that builds that bridge from the brand to customers,” he added.

‘An Icon Returns’

After Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed its brick-and-mortar doors earlier this year, Overstock.com bought the brand and relaunched it online in August. Overstock retired its name and website, then adopted Bed Bath & Beyond’s branding. The new website combines the former Overstock.com and Bed Bath & Beyond inventories.

“An Icon Returns” is the revived brand’s first campaign, which launched across the U.S. today, and its OOH activations will appear in New York City throughout November. Those include Times Square billboards, city bus wraps and, by December, a Penn Station takeover and taxi toppers.

Coupons everywhere

The project brief, according to Hodges, emphasized capturing the retailer’s comeback moment while drawing on brand affinity and consumer nostalgia.

“Building a platform that has the ability to grow in this new moment, but also activate it in a way that brings all of the love of Bed Bath & Beyond into full focus, was something that all sides got really excited about,” said Hodges.

The campaign makes Bed Bath & Beyond’s well-known 20% off coupon ubiquitous across mediums. It means consumers can spot a coupon anywhere—while walking down the street, driving their car or watching TV.

This way, the coupon is more pervasive. That’s a nod to how, with its online interface, Bed Bath & Beyond is now always available to consumers.

“We settled on the coupon as the key activation and then just kept asking ourselves: ‘What are the most inspiring, yet also accessible, places it could show up?'” Hodges said.

In the campaign’s 60-second spot, people spread the word—in person, on social channels and at work—that the brand is back. It’s a lighthearted spot incorporating memes, animals and even the Weather Channel. In one clip, 20% off icons replace temperature forecasts.

Brand as platform

The Richmond, Va.-based agency works with a variety of clients, including ESPN, the NFL, Dick’s Sporting Goods, HubSpot, Google and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The agency created a similar branding backbone for Dick’s Sporting Goods. A single brand platform can lead to multiyear activations, Hodges said. He hopes each client returns to the omnichannel infrastructure to push out new campaigns.

A brand platform strategy “allows you to get really specific [with campaign execution],” he said. “It doesn’t feel like you’re creating a marketing artifice on top of something just to get people to pay attention. It’s built from a really strong foundation.”