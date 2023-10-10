Agency of the Year

Adweek's Multicultural Agency of the Year The Community Has Been Reaching the New Mainstream for Decades

Now in its 23rd year, the agency has always focused on inclusion and community

The Community team at its Miami office
The Community
Headshot of Luz Corona
By Luz Corona

Before opening The Community (La Comunidad) with his brother, Jose, Joaquín Mollá almost quit advertising. He came from big shops, saw through successful award-winning work, and yet Mollá yearned to do advertising differently.

Now, in the agency’s 23rd year, the Mollás brothers can celebrate their successes at the next family dinner. This year alone, The Community had multiple Super Bowl spots, maintained 100% client retention and expanded client relationships across both the multicultural and general markets.

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

