Before opening The Community (La Comunidad) with his brother, Jose, Joaquín Mollá almost quit advertising. He came from big shops, saw through successful award-winning work, and yet Mollá yearned to do advertising differently.

Now, in the agency’s 23rd year, the Mollás brothers can celebrate their successes at the next family dinner. This year alone, The Community had multiple Super Bowl spots, maintained 100% client retention and expanded client relationships across both the multicultural and general markets.