Adweek's 2022 US Small Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, we’re releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of our Agency of the Year categories.

Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

For the Small category, U.S.-based agencies with under 100 employees were eligible.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out in the final round.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready for a vote to pick the winners.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners of each category. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win U.S. Small Agency of the Year.

Highdive

Three things we liked:

The agency grew 20%, snagging eight pieces of new business with two AOR relationships.

Highdive once again won The USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter for its Rocket Mortgage work.

Highdive’s accessibility work for Jeep.

Highdive

Joan Creative

Three things we liked:

The agency grew 80% with several significant wins, including eBay, Fitbit and S&P Global.

The shop has invested heavily in building a pipeline to introduce more diverse talent into the industry.

Joan’s work for fentanyl awareness that brought former drug dealers into schools as substitute teachers.

Joan Creative

Movers+Shakers

Three things we liked:

The shop topped Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agency list and has clients flocking to work with it.

The agency built a “culture of joy” that has translated to a retention rate of 95%.

Movers+Shakers ingenious use of TikTok influencers to promote Red Notice.

Movers+Shakers

Observatory

Three things we liked:

In one single year, Observatory has sold a variety of work to clients, including creating an action figure of Martha Stewart, two docuseries, a podcast, a film and a concert.

It’s in the process of developing, producing or distributing 15 sports films that go beyond the game for various clients.

The agency’s work for Chipotle to create a sequel to an iconic ad.

Observatory

Preacher

Three things we liked:

Preacher has built its agency brand with the help of an art gallery open to the public in its office, an in-office music recording studio and The Good Word, a quarterly magazine.

It has made in-roads in the sustainability space with clients like Arcadia and Vital Farms.

The agency’s stellar out-of-home work for StreetEasy.

Preacher

Special US

Three things we liked:

45% year-over-year growth.

Expanded U.S. presence by opening a New York office.

Special’s Super Bowl work for Uber Eats for the second consecutive year.

Special US

We Believers

Three things we liked:

Added work with Frito-Lay in sustainability, ABInBev and Pennington Lawn & Garden.

Only four employees have ever left the agency for other opportunities.

We Believers’ work for Corona to make soccer more accessible for more people in Mexico.