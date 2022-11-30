Adweek's 2022 Multicultural Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, we’re releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of our Agency of the Year categories.

Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

For the Multicultural category, Adweek is awarding excellence for an agency that primarily creates work in response to diverse communities’ specific needs.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out in the final round.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready for a vote to pick the winners.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners of each category. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win Multicultural Agency of the Year.

Alma

Three things we liked:

Alma marked its 13th consecutive year of growth and snagged TJ Maxx/Marshalls as AOR.

100% of the agency’s new hires come from a multicultural background.

Alma’s work for McDonald’s, which has counted Alma as a partner since 1994.

Cashmere

Three things we liked:

Brands like Google, Michelob and Taco Bell are tapping Cashmere for culture strategy work.

74% of its employees come from multicultural backgrounds, including 82% of its C-suite.

Cashmere’s work for Google supports Asian-owned businesses.

Gallegos United

Three things we liked:

Won business with sneaker brand Hoka and DoorDash.

It’s building a stronger media offering to help brands connect with diverse-owned media companies.

Created the new anthem for “Got Milk?” in California.

L.C.

Three things we liked:

Added global responsibilities for Dole Sunshine Company.

The agency opened a studio in Peru, allowing Peruvians to service U.S. and global clients from Lima.

L&C’s work for Dole.

Quantasy

Three things we liked:

Quantasy grew revenue by 25% in 2022, and expanded relationships with key clients like Honda/Acura, Spotify and Wells Fargo.

It created the Black Consumer Project “to articulate the narrative of one of America’s most vibrant but often misunderstood consumer segments by looking at how Black Americans self-report the layers of identity that they think are most important,” according to the agency.

Quantasy’s work for Honda for its Twitch channel.

Translation

Three things we liked:

Translation won a variety of work from sponsorship management to designing music programs for brands to experiential and multicultural projects.

UnitedMasters, its music tech platform, is now part of the agency’s core offering.

Translation’s work for the NBA was one of Adweek’s editors’ favorite spots of the year.

We Believers

Three things we liked: