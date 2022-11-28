Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

Adweek redefined the Breakthrough category as agencies, founded in the past five years, that have emerged as significant players on the agency landscape or have pioneered a new discipline.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out in the final round.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready for a vote to pick a winner in the category.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners of each category. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win Breakthrough Agency of the Year.

Breakthrough Shortlist

Gut

Three things we liked:

Named Andrea Diquez as global CEO, Carmen Rodriguez managing director and Joselyn Bickford head of account management.

Opened its Los Angeles office, giving it two in the U.S. and six overall.

Gut’s “Joy Is The Ultimate Trophy” campaign for Michelob Ultra.

This campaign features a series of cropped photos showing the trophies of world-famous athletes Serena Williams, Brooks Koepka, Alex Morgan, Nneka Ogwumike and Anthony Davis during some of their most iconic sports moments. Gut

L&C New York

Three things we liked:

Added global responsibilities for Dole Sunshine Company.

The agency opened a studio in Peru, allowing Peruvians to service U.S. and global clients from Lima.

L&C’s work for Dole.

L&C New York

Lafayette American

Three things we liked:

65% year-over-year growth, including new relationships with Stellantis and Sysco.

Sustainability is core to what Lafayette American does, helping guide clients to make their companies more sustainable.

Sustainability work for Stellantis, Sysco and Owens Corning

Majority

Three things we liked:

Added GM, Sprite and Fanta as clients while growing revenue 100% year-over-year.

Majority was founded on a commitment to be 75% diverse and has invested in creating a pipeline with Historically Black Colleges to elevate more diverse talent that the whole industry will benefit from.

Majority’s work for Realtor.com.

Majority

Mojo Supermarket

Three things we liked:

10 client wins that include StockX and Bleacher Report.

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that includes a leadership team that is 64% female and 45% people of color. Muslim junior strategist Siham Saleh led a study of young American Muslims to identify tension points they face during Ramadan. Mojo will release the results to help all marketers better understand the underrepresented group.

Mojo Supermarket’s work for Girls Who Code: DojaCode.

Mojo Supermarket

Partyland

Three things we liked:

Revenue soared 237%, with client wins The Habit Burger Grill, Wholly Veggie and TaxSlayer.

Party Land is positioning itself in the market as an agency clients can go to for pure comedy and happiness.

Party Land’s dark humor for Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Partyland

Special U.S.

Three things we liked:

45% year-over-year growth.

Expanded U.S. presence by opening a New York office.

Special Group’s work for Virgin Voyages.

Special U.S.

Previous winners

2021: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

2020: Highdive

2019: Johannes Leonardo

2018: Giant Spoon

2017: David

2016: Venables Bell & Partners

2015: Heat

