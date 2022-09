Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by agencies editor Jameson Fleming to discuss the rise in agencies winning new business without pitching, and what it could mean for future agency-client relations.