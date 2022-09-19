Adweek Podcast: Behind the Scenes of Brandweek 2022

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino and director of event operations and production Gail Amurao to discuss the development and execution of Adweek’s Brandweek event in Miami, which included sessions led by Kristin Cavallari, Kevin Hart and Pharrell Williams.