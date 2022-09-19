Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Behind the Scenes of Brandweek 2022

Learn how Adweek's flagship event goes from idea to reality

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

4 mins ago

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino and director of event operations and production Gail Amurao to discuss the development and execution of Adweek’s Brandweek event in Miami, which included sessions led by Kristin Cavallari, Kevin Hart and Pharrell Williams.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Vivid Seats rewards program focuses on its rewards program
Branding

Vivid Seats Bets on a Loyalty Program With an Innovative Media Plan Based on the Number 11

By Rafael Canton

BDG eyes expansion for its C&I portfolio
Media

BDG Is Shuttering Tech Title Input and Laying Off Staff at Mic

By Mark Stenberg

The logo for Brandweek: The Podcast
Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: Why Miami Will Become Web3’s Silicon Valley With Jesse Kirshbaum and Mags Kala

By Al Mannarino, John Heil

Illustration of cell phones covered in heart emojis, with one phone wearing a face mask.
Voice

The Ghost of Covid Past: A Look Back at the Evolution of Brand Voice

By Sam Saideman, Matt Smith

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

You Might Like

5 Lessons for Planning Your First In-person Conference Since the Pandemic

By Paige O’Neill, CMO, Sitecore

Mastering Identity Unlocks the Promise of Addressability

By TransUnion

Does Livestream Shopping Deliver? See the Results 23andMe Got on Prime Day

By Zach Johnson

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal