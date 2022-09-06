Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Adweek European creative editor Brittaney Kiefer to discuss her recent coverage of an ad agency’s creative department spending 2,500 billable hours learning ballet to spark creativity among the team.