Adweek Podcast: Billable Ballet Bonanza

Why would an agency let its creative department spend so much time and money learning ballet?

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

22 seconds ago

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Adweek European creative editor Brittaney Kiefer to discuss her recent coverage of an ad agency’s creative department spending 2,500 billable hours learning ballet to spark creativity among the team.

