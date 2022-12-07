Adweek's 2022 U.S. Agency of the Year Shortlist

For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, we’re releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of our Agency of the Year categories.

Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without an entry fee) by providing information about its past year and best work. A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and created shortlists based on which agencies had the greatest potential to stand out.

In the final round, agencies submitted a more comprehensive questionnaire that provided information on client wins, revenue growth, work, DEI, sustainability, talent retention and more.

A jury of Adweek editors and reporters deliberated over shortlisted agencies until they were ready to vote on each category.

On Dec. 12, Adweek will reveal the winners. Below, in alphabetical order, are the shortlisted agencies eligible to win U.S. Agency of the Year.

Anomaly

Three things we liked:

A monster new business year featured 16 wins, including Dunkin’, Bud Light and Vans.

Improved parental leave to 24 weeks for birthing parents and 18 weeks for non-birthing parents.

The agency’s Super Bowl spot for Meta Quest tugged on our heartstrings.

Barkley

Three things we liked:

The agency went on a winning streak to drive record-high revenue. It won back Planet Fitness and added Red Lobster and The Salvation Army.

As a Certified B Corp, Barkley has a business unit dedicated to sustainability.

Barkley’s work for ARAG Legal Insurance.

Deutsch LA

Three things we liked:

The agency is adding clients as both creative and media AORs, like Workday and NerdWallet for creative and Opendoor for media.

Deutsch has invested in understanding the metaverse, which resulted in its strong work for Snapple Elements and its Blockchain Bodega.

Deutsch L.A.’s Taco Bell work brilliant used Doja Cat as a spokesperson.

Droga5

Three things we liked:

Droga5 won 14 new clients, led by LinkedIn, Instacart and Levi’s.

The agency has refreshed its C-suite with leaders like CEO Susie Nam, Scott Bell as CCO, Sean Lackey as CMO, and Colleen Leddy and Harry Roman-Torres as co-CSOs.

Droga5’s campaign for Paramount+, including this spot called “The Storm.”

Gale

Three things we liked:

Projected jaw-dropping growth of 120%.

Gale added a $600 per month stipend to help employees with inflation this fall.

Gale’s work to revamp and improve Chipotle’s rewards program.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Three things we liked:

The agency retained 100% of its clients and 86% of its staff.

GS&P created an in-house advertising school, the Academy at GS&P, which will increase the pipeline of diverse talent into the industry.

GSP’s Super Bowl work for BMW.

Mischief

Three things we liked:

Mischief thrived in new business, attracting clients like Tinder, FanDuel Casino, Coors Light, Miller Lite and Anytime Fitness.

The agency retained 100% of its employees.

Mischief’s work for Miller64.

Ogilvy

Three things we liked:

Ogilvy’s impressive new business year included wins like Audi and H&R Block, and contributing to Coca-Cola as part of WPP’s bespoke agency, Open X, for the brand.

The agency’s Ogilvy Associates program leads to three-year retention rates, double the average employee.

Ogilvy’s work for Country Crock had us asking why a margarine brand is making whiskey.

The Martin Agency

Three things we liked:

A strong new business year that included wins of Bud Light Seltzer, Royal Caribbean and LegalShield.

The agency expanded its reproductive health offerings by covering reimbursable expenses for adoption, foster care and IVF. It also expanded benefits to cover surrogacy assistance and elective egg and sperm freezing.

The Martin Agency’s work to create Nerf’s new mascot, Murph.

Tombras

Three things we liked: