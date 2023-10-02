Adweek's 2023 Multicultural Agency of the Year Finalists

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

This year, Adweek is not only celebrating the best ad agencies in the business but also striving to help other shops understand what makes the best of the best truly stand out.

That’s why, for the first time, Adweek has a theme for its Agency of the Year awards program: Building a Better Agency. Adweek asked each finalist across all seven categories to explain how it is building a better agency for the future.

Last year, Translation took home the title of Adweek’s Multicultural Agency of the Year.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without a fee) its yearly Agency of the Year awards program by providing information about its past year and best work.

A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and generated a list of five finalists in each category. Adweek’s internal jury deliberated over these finalists, taking into account three main factors:

Business success (client wins and losses, revenue growth, strategy and use of technology)

The work (a reel featuring the agency’s 10 best and most effective pieces of creative)

Talent and ESG (creating an environment for employees to succeed through its culture and benefits, as well as advancing DEI and sustainability)

On Oct. 10, Adweek will reveal the winning agencies. Below, in alphabetical order, are the finalists for Multicultural Agency of the Year.

Alma

It’s been a year of transition for the Omnicom agency that’s part of the DDB network. Founder and chairman Luis Miguel Messianu had previously taken a step back when he was elevated to oversee DDB’s McDonald’s work, but he left the agency entirely over the summer to start a new venture.

The agency is still in good hands with Isaac Mizrahi as CEO and Alvar Suñol as the longtime CCO. And it shows in the work, which once again proved to be some of the best multicultural campaigns in the business for brands such as McDonald’s, Coors Light and Pepsi.

The agency boasts an impressive 95% retention rate that’s partially fueled by the rebirth of its Culture Club, which initiated its first project in June by streaming programming and award ceremonies from Cannes, as well as other Cannes-themed activities in the office.

How it’s building a better agency: “At Alma, we are building a better agency through nurturing our strong internal culture, allowing our people to unlock their talent and be the best versions of themselves,” said Mizrahi, who also serves as co-president. “We believe that a better agency is created by removing labels that constrain creativity and limit our potential.”

L&C New York

Diversity is at the core of L&C NYC as the boutique 15-person agency has creatives in Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and France providing diverse perspectives to attack its clients’ business problems. To expand its reach this year, L&C took a minority investment from German independent network Serviceplan. In its short existence, L&C has landed on the agency rosters of AB InBev, Dole and Diageo.

The agency has put sustainability at the core of some of its most impressive work, including a campaign for beer brand Nativa. The agency designed the beer bottles to be rain gauges, which helped farmers in Colombia make adjustments to their irrigation and farming techniques to increase their yields. The work won silver and bronze Cannes Lions in 2023.

How it’s building a better agency: “When you are an immigrant—especially one who has lived in several places—you capture insights that locals sometimes ignore,” said Gian Carlo Lanfranco, co-founder and CCO of L&C NYC. “These insights can start locally but develop into global campaigns that people from around the world can relate to. We believe that having a global sensibility is key in a time when clients need to deliver ideas that go beyond just one specific market.”

Lerma

Lerma has been the beneficiary of brands that recognize multicultural marketing is mainstream marketing in 2023. Big names like Avocados From Mexico and Home Depot have turned to Lerma, which saw its revenue soar more than 300% over the past year, to use its insights as a multicultural agency to produce mass market work for AFM’s Super Bowl campaign and Home Depot’s largest product launch of the year.

The agency also produced a Super Bowl campaign for He Gets Us, which strives to get people to think about Jesus Christ through a more modern lens. For He Gets Us, the agency also produced a spot by only using AI.

How it’s building a better agency: “Our vision is to channel creativity for good. It guides the culture we’re creating, the work we’re doing, the clients we’re working with, and how we’re pushing the industry forward,” said Pedro Lerma, founder and CEO. “For example, we recently noticed that AI image generators were limited in how they reflected diversity. So our team created a free, open-source Stable Diffusion model to combat AI DEI bias and ensure multicultural audiences are more appropriately represented.”

The Community

The Publicis-owned shop saw strong growth with existing clients—Diageo, Netflix, Mondelez, Porsche, Converse and Volkgwagen—while also inking a number of new notable brands including Walmart, Tractor Supply Company, Reckitt Benckiser and Grupo Bimbo.

The agency has produced work that is culturally relevant with mainstream audiences, like its Super Bowl ad featuring Will Ferrell for Netflix and GM, and work that speaks to specific audiences like its “Concert for the Souls” on Día de Muertos for Converse and the “Too Slow” spot for Volkswagen.

How it’s building a better agency: “We believe there is power in the truth and in finding an authentic voice and place for brands. The industry has gone too far in exaggerating the role of brands, making it feel that every brand is ‘saving the world,'” said Joaquín Molla, CCO and co-founder of The Community.

“But for us, people don’t want brands to save the world, they just want them to not make it worse—and to stay true to who they are. That’s why we focus on creating culturally honest work that meets consumers where they are today. ‘Truth tellers united’ is our internal mantra.”

Worthi

In a little over a year, Worthi, a shop founded by former Netflix marketer Myles Worthington, has landed on an impressive array of agency rosters. The indie shop’s 14 employees service most of the major streamers, including Max, Paramount+, Tubi, Prime Video and Peacock, as well as P&G and Ulta Beauty. The multicultural agency is Black-owned and 100% BIPOC/LGBTQ+ operated, which Worthington points out “shouldn’t be a revelation, but in today’s marketplace it actually is.”

Between the staff and the freelancers Worthi employs, Worthington strives to always match the talent to the audience Worthi’s clients are trying to reach. The agency has had a hand in promoting Lionsgate Films’ The Blackening and Peacock’s Bel Air, while also developing work that represents diverse audiences better for Bumble and John Wick.

How it’s building a better agency: “At Worthi, we measure lived experience as professional experience,” said Worthington, CEO of the agency. “Our entire remit as an agency is connecting brands to historically underestimated audiences, and to do that most effectively, you have to hire people with an MBA in specific cultures and communities.”