Agency of the Year

Translation Is Adweek’s 2022 Multicultural Agency of the Year

The creative shop aims to tell stories that connect people through culture

heaedshots of translation agency team
The team bakes community, creativity and culture into everything it does.Translation
Headshot of Natalie Venegas
By Natalie Venegas

13 mins ago


While the advertising industry has seen some progress in diversity, equity and inclusion, many agencies have only just begun making efforts toward advancing social justice initiatives and pushing the cultural envelope forward.

For example, nearly 50 agencies that previously pledged to support DEI policies dropped those commitments in 2021, citing hesitation within leadership. More recently, Kantar’s 2022 Inclusion Index showed a lack of progress in DEI within the marketing workplace.

But one agency has bucked those trends, seizing the chance to translate culture for Fortune 500 companies for nearly 20 years.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Natalie Venegas

Natalie Venegas

Natalie is Adweek's breaking news reporter covering Agencies and Creativity.

Recommended articles