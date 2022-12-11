While the advertising industry has seen some progress in diversity, equity and inclusion, many agencies have only just begun making efforts toward advancing social justice initiatives and pushing the cultural envelope forward.

For example, nearly 50 agencies that previously pledged to support DEI policies dropped those commitments in 2021, citing hesitation within leadership. More recently, Kantar’s 2022 Inclusion Index showed a lack of progress in DEI within the marketing workplace.

But one agency has bucked those trends, seizing the chance to translate culture for Fortune 500 companies for nearly 20 years.