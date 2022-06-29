20 years ago, as Jan Jacobs was starting a job at Saatchi & Saatchi in London, he realized the need for a creative partner. After stumbling upon Leo Premutico’s portfolio, he made a long-distance call to Auckland, New Zealand, where Premutico was based. Premutico, who was working at Colenso BBDO, packed up everything and moved to London shortly after. That phone call resulted in a two-decade and counting relationship, one that went from a holding company agency to their own successful independent New York shop.