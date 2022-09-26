Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

In February, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became WhatsApp’s first global brand partner. As part of this partnership, WhatsApp released an in-application sticker pack inspired by Antetokounmpo called “Giannis & Family.” This sticker pack contains a variety of animated embellishments that users can send in conversations.