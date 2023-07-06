Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Content creation can seem daunting, but with the right approach it can be a fulfilling and rewarding experience. Becoming a consistent creator requires planning ahead, establishing a content schedule and honing in on your message.

Chronic illness advocate and creator Gigi Robinson is on a mission to help those around her not just gain followers but truly cultivate a community and use their platform for good.

At just 11 years old, Robinson received a diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder that affects connective tissue. Recently, she was also diagnosed with endometriosis, which has caused her to experience chronic pain on a daily basis. Despite these challenges, Robinson has channeled her passion into advocacy work, particularly for those with chronic illnesses.

Additionally, she is committed to promoting positive body image and mental health online, as she personally struggled with these issues in her teenage years. Robinson reaches out to her audience through various platforms including social media, podcasts and speaking engagements at colleges, high schools, major companies and nonprofit organizations. She also runs a creative media company called It’s Gigi.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Robinson as she shares her inspiring story and valuable tips for achieving success as a content creator by being yourself.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.