Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Have you ever watched your favorite content creators and felt like you really know them? That’s the vibe you get from Chris Olsen‘s content. He’s active on TikTok and has recently launched his own coffee brand, Flight Fuel.

Olsen’s viral content inspired Flight Fuel, a coffee brand that revolves around airplanes. Having consumed a lot of “airport coffee” during his travels, he decided it was time for a change. The idea of creating a coffee brand centered on airplanes was a no brainer. The company introduced three unique types of coffee and two concentrates. These products were named after airports that Olsen has featured in his content and important to him.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Olsen to discuss how important it is to be vulnerable in your content, the truth about those videos of him delivering coffee to celebrities and a sneak peek of what’s next for Flight Fuel.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.