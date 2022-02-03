There are a variety of ways to level up in business, but one of the most proven and exclusive is to earn an MBA from a prestigious business school. The Marketer’s MBA with Evan Weiner, a USC Marshall MBA and head of social marketing for GoDaddy’s burgeoning Partners business, will grant you exclusive access to MBA curriculum that will ground your marketing ideas in advanced practicum and help launch you to the upper echelons of management. Each episode of the six-part series is one part Lecture and one part ‘Office Hours’, a colorful guest segment with executives and business professors.