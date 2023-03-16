Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's, Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18. Register now to save 30%.
Snapchat’s “Multi Snap” feature allows users to quickly capture multiple photo and/or video Snaps and then edit them individually before sharing them.
Our guide will show you how to use the Multi Snap feature in the Snapchat mobile application.
Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.
Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap the plus sign icon on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Multi Snap.”
Step 3: Now, you can tap and/or tap-and-hold the capture button multiple times to capture multiple photo or video Snaps, one right after the other.
Step 4: Once you’re done capturing Snaps, tap the “Edit & Send” button under the capture button.
Step 5: From there, you can tap the different Snaps you’ve captured near the bottom-left corner of the screen to edit them individually before sharing them.