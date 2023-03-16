Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

Snapchat’s “Multi Snap” feature allows users to quickly capture multiple photo and/or video Snaps and then edit them individually before sharing them.

Our guide will show you how to use the Multi Snap feature in the Snapchat mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap the plus sign icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Multi Snap.”

Step 3: Now, you can tap and/or tap-and-hold the capture button multiple times to capture multiple photo or video Snaps, one right after the other.

Step 4: Once you’re done capturing Snaps, tap the “Edit & Send” button under the capture button.

Step 5: From there, you can tap the different Snaps you’ve captured near the bottom-left corner of the screen to edit them individually before sharing them.