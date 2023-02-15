Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Messenger allows users to choose from a variety of “text tone” notification sounds in each of their conversations. The “text tone” is the notification sound that plays when a user receives a new message in a conversation.

Our guide will show you how to change the text tone in a chat in the Messenger mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Notifications & sounds.”

Step 3: Tap “Text tone.”

Step 4: Tap one of the sound options to select it. Note: You can tap each tone option to preview it before making your final selection.