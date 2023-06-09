Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

For many creators, figuring out how to navigate partnerships, content strategy and other aspects of the role can be challenging.

Because of this, many creators join content houses, where someone helps them come up with video concepts and introduces them to other creators and industry executives to help expand their audience. Amp Studios is doing just that, helping creators craft their strategy from the perspective of someone who’s been there—it was founded by a creator who’s navigated platforms including Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube.

Amp Studios is owned by Brent Rivera and his partner, Max Levine. Together, they have grown some of social media’s biggest creators like Ben Azelart (audience 44 million), Lexi Rivera (49 million), Jeremy Hutchins (21 million) and Pierson (23 million). Amp Studios leverages its own audience to build creators, channels and IP.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Rivera and Levine to discuss how the company came about and how to utilize various social platforms to your advantage.

