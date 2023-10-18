Consumers don’t just seek out a commitment to DEI, they expect it. Our new story with Amazon Ads showcases how innovators of inclusive advertising help brands ensure ads can be enjoyed by all. Read more .

Food is often considered a universal language; a dish can share more about a person’s history and culture than words themselves. Molly Yeh has gone from blogging her favorite recipes to sharing them on a larger scale with her show on The Food Network called Girl Meets Farm.

Yeh gained nationwide recognition after publishing her memoir Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories From an Unlikely Life on a Farm. She continued with the release of Yogurt in March 2018, which features recipes that use what she calls “the duct tape of food.”

Yeh’s works have appeared in various publications including The New York Times, Food & Wine and Bon Appétit. She has also contributed to Vanity Fair, Saveur, Condé Nast Traveler and many others.

Apart from her culinary skills, Yeh is also a professionally trained percussionist from Juilliard and has performed with orchestras around the world, in off-Broadway theater, and as the glockenspielist for the pop band San Fermin.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Yeh as she shares her journey of falling in love with cooking and provides a behind-the-scenes look at Girl Meets Farm.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.