Activision Blizzard's Game-Changing Marketing Approach

When it comes to gaming, certain publishers just know how to create franchises that produce loyal fanbases beyond their platforms. Activision Blizzard has created numerous games that players cannot get enough of like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Spyro. But the challenge is always, how do you get people excited about new releases and create marketing campaigns that get them talking?

The company’s portfolio includes iconic intellectual properties developed by teams at Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, King and independent studios such as Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch.

Activision Blizzard Media is the gateway for brands to the top gaming platform in the Western world. Additionally, Activision Blizzard’s consumer products group and esports teams lead the way in extending the reach of its franchises to fans in their everyday lives.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Euni Lee, senior director of original content, digital and influencer marketing at Activision Blizzard, and Daniela Rodriguez, director of global marketing for Blizzard Entertainment. Lee and Rodriguez share their passion for gaming and break down the marketing strategy behind one of the company’s latest releases.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.