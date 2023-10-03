Learn how marketers can unlock the power of Audio to drive impact at Adweek Crack the Code: Audio's Next Play , October 5. Register for free .

The final quarter of the calendar year is already here, but it’s never too late to focus on self-improvement and set new goals to achieve before the end of the year. Motivational speaker and mindset coach Natasha Graziano knows how hard it can be to get out of your own way to unlock the best version of yourself.

Graziano is a highly influential thought leader, with a massive social media following of more than 15 million. Despite starting from a difficult place as a homeless single mom, she has managed to transform her life and become a best-selling author. Her inspiring journey has brought her to speak on stages alongside notable names such as Tony Robbins and Mark Cuban.

She is the host of The Law of Attraction podcast and creator of the renowned MBS (meditational behavioral synchronicity) method—transforming your life through ancient breathing techniques and meditation in altered states of consciousness and rooted in neuroscience.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Graziano to discuss her insights and recommendations on how to unlock your full potential and take your life to the next level.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.