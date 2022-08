Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

Earlier this week, the Federal Trade Commission sued ad-tech firm Kochava for selling data that violates peoples’ privacy. It alleges that the company allows access to identifiable data about people’s visits to reproductive health clinics, places of worship, addiction treatment centers and other sensitive locations.