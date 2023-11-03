Weekly GenAI Watch Nov. 3

Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

In the midst of the rapid advancements in generative artificial intelligence, Adweek’s weekly summary provides an overview of the most recent updates, regulatory activities, and business developments in the world of GenAI that marketers need to know.

This week’s news update includes:

On the policy side

President Joe Biden signed an ambitious artificial intelligence executive order, the first action of its kind, Monday. For marketers, the most relevant issues from the order revolve around deepfakes (and prevention through watermarking), data privacy protection as AI tools collect more data, and AI in the workplace leading to job loss. These rules are to be implemented by August 2024. Copyright infringement was not included. Some are concerned with the order’s unintended consequences: “If taken too far, unilateral and heavy-handed administrative meddling in AI markets could undermine America’s global competitiveness and even the nation’s geopolitical security,” said Adam Thierer, a senior fellow for the R Street Institute’s technology.



Holding company IAC, parent to Dotdash Meredith, cautioned the U.S. Copyright Office that the internet will become “unrecognizable,” eroding user trust unless the government takes measures to safeguard publisher-copyrighted content used for training generative AI, per Axios.

Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, saw a partial legal triumph against allegations of copyright infringement related to their AI training methods. This is after three artists, such as illustrator Kelly McKernan, sued the AI model in January for copying their original work. On Wednesday, the U.S. district judge dismissed these claims, per AI Business.

On Tuesday, News Media Alliance published research finding GenAI models give more credence to articles from certain premium publishers over generic online content. Chatbots often replicated segments of copyrighted articles in their responses, the research found. “It’s an exacerbation of an existing problem,” Danielle Coffey, the president and chief executive of the News Media Alliance told The New York Times.

On the tech side