Hot List The Trade Desk’s Samantha Jacobson Is Shaping the Future of the Open Internet Adweek’s Digital & Tech Executive of the Year turned the tech vendor into an unlikely thought leader Jacobson has established The Trade Desk as a leader in a time of fluctuation and change.The Trade Desk By Catherine Perloff6 mins ago It’s only October, and The Trade Desk has seemingly made news this year on every pressing topic in ad tech. WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED. Subscribe today! To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber View Subscription Options Already a member? Sign in