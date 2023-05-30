You’d be right for thinking that the metaverse—once the buzziest term in the industry—is dead, given the number of headlines since, at least, last September claiming such.

Mashable reported that Meta’s Horizon Worlds was short of meeting its monthly active user goal of 500,000 by 300,000 monthly active users. Internal documents at Meta showed only 9% of worlds built by creators were visited by at least 50 people, and most never visited at all, according to WSJ reports.