Mergers & Acquisitions

LinkedIn Acquires Israeli Marketing Analytics Company Oribi

The professional network will open an office in Tel Aviv

Several members of the Oribi team, including founder Iris Shoor, are expected to join LinkedInLinkedIn/Oribi
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

20 mins ago

LinkedIn acquired Israel based marketing analytics company Oribi and revealed plans to open an office in Tel Aviv.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Mergers & Acquisitions

PayPal: ‘Not Pursuing an Acquisition of Pinterest at This Time’

By David Cohen

Mergers & Acquisitions

Twitter Puts More Green Into Twitter Blue With Its Acquisition of Threader

By David Cohen

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cameo Acquires Marketing and Merchandising Platform Represent

By David Cohen

Mergers & Acquisitions

PayPal Reportedly Eyes $45B Acquisition of Pinterest

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies

By Epsilon


Yes, Your Brand Needs to Get Into NFTs

By Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns

By CHEQ