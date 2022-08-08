Ad Tech Kargo Acquires Ziggeo to Expand Footprint Into Online Video Ad-tech firm is repurposing software-as-a-service to take advantage of shifting media budgets Kargo is acquiring Ziggeo to move into online video.Kargo, Ziggeo By Catherine Perloff1 second ago Kargo is acquiring video software-as-a-service company Ziggeo to create a bespoke online video offering. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Recommended articles